Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. 1,041,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

