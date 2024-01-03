J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,591,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.48 and a 12 month high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

