J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,335 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,966,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,473,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.