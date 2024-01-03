JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Decreased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 884,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

