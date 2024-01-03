Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $407.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

