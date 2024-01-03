Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

