Tcwp LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,778 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.13. 854,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,794. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.