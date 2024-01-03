Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 37,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

