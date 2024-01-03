Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 592.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

