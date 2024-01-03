JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Cut by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.23 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,417. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.