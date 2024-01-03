Tcwp LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tcwp LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.38. 1,637,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $220.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

