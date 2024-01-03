IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 186.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $465.99. 154,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

