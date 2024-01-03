Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $218.65 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.45.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

