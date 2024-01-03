GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 2,313 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.70. 395,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $145.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

