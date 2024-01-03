Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Sells 78,044 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

