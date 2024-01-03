9,318 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,908. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

