Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 57 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $652.46. The stock had a trading volume of 248,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $449.62 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.