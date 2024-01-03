Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 3,246 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 134,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,336. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.