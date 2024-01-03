Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 797,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 404,028 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $14,914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. 79,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

