Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $136.61. 621,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $125.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

