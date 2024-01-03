Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.7% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

SO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

