2,500 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.53. 25,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 9.31. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

