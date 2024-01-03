Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires 20,238 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 165.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 10,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,233. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $111.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Free Report ) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $77.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

