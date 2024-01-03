Trellus Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,526 shares of company stock worth $31,778,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. 819,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,411. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 222.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

