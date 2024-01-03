Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Trellus Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Datadog by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,878 shares of company stock valued at $65,933,068 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

