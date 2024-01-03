Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 48,763 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. CECO Environmental comprises 1.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 158,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

