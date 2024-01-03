Tcwp LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.16. 290,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.45. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $305.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

