Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $194,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 128,972 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 74,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,920. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

