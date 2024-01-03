Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $161.13. 704,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,098. The stock has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

