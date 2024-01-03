Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,357 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,816,000 after acquiring an additional 180,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,482,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,478,000 after acquiring an additional 306,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,495. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

