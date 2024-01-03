Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 118,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

