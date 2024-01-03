J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,606 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. 2,101,875 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.