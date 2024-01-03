GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $258.02. The stock had a trading volume of 286,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,304. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

