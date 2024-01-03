Channel Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.08. 3,227,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

