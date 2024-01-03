YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.