GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 1,076 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.99. 257,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $154.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.