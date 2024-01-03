Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.61. 904,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,498. The company has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

