Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,895,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,866. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

