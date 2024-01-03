Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,222 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 198,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,190,000 after buying an additional 423,323 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after purchasing an additional 211,846 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,734,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FBND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 560,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,382. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

