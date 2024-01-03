Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.40

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 39471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Torrid from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Torrid to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Torrid Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm's revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Torrid by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

