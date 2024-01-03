Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.45% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 943.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. 24,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,353. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

