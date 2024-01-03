Cipher Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,729 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 4,132 call options.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 221.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 667,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $1,472,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

CIFR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 5,155,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,385. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

