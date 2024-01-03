Defined Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.21. 198,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

