GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 10,268 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Kroger comprises about 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.