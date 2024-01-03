First United Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

