Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 3,114 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,261. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

