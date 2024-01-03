Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,177 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,177 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.51. 1,414,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

