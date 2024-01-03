Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 6,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.90. 467,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.62 and a 200-day moving average of $334.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

