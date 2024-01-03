Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 665,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,984,000 after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 119,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.72. 599,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,049. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

