Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 586 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 317,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,495. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

